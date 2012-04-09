US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei average on Monday fell 1.5 percent to post its fifth straight day of losses after a weak U.S. jobs report raised fresh concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters. The benchmark Nikkei shed 142.19 points to 9,546.26, its lowest closing level since Feb. 21. It held above its 13-week moving average near 9,509, however. The broader Topix index declined 1.5 percent to 813.69.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.