TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei average on Monday fell 1.5 percent to post its fifth straight day of losses after a weak U.S. jobs report raised fresh concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters. The benchmark Nikkei shed 142.19 points to 9,546.26, its lowest closing level since Feb. 21. It held above its 13-week moving average near 9,509, however. The broader Topix index declined 1.5 percent to 813.69.