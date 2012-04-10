TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent to log its sixth straight session of losses on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan held back from additional easing measures at a policy meeting. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 8.24 points at 9,538.02 in its sixth session of losses, its longest losing streak since July 2009. The broader Topix dropped 0.03 percent to 813.43.