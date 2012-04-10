TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, down for a
seventh straight session, as rising bond yields of indebted
Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth
concerns.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,300 to 9,400 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,360, down 180 points or 1.9 percent from
the Osaka close of 9,540.
Strategists said a stronger yen, last trading at 80.68 yen
was also likely to weigh on sentiment.
"The Nikkei has lost 561 points or 5.6 percent in the last
six consecutive sessions and there are several technical
indicators that are pointing to stocks being oversold," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"And if the market continues to fall, there are expectations
for the Bank of Japan to buy ETFs (exchange traded funds) and
market players still expect people to buy on dips."
The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 36,
just above the 30 threshold that indicates an index is in
"oversold" territory.
HSBC remained "underweight" Japanese equities, saying it was
sceptical that the Bank of Japan had become serious about
quantitative easing.
"We are unconvinced it is serious about achieving its
inflation "target". One sign of this is that the Japanese word
it uses, medo, means a vague aim or outlook and is not the
conventional word for target (mokuhyo)," said Garry Evans,
HSBC's global head of equity strategy in a report.
The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,538.02
on Tuesday after the BOJ held back from additional monetary
easing measures at a policy meeting. The broader Topix index
ended down 0.03 percent at 813.43.
U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the S&P
500 marking its worst day since December, dragged down by
industrial and material shares.
European shares also fell after yields on Spanish and
Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth
exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone
economies.
Adding to concerns, Spain's central bank governor warned
that Spanish banks may need more capital if the economy
deteriorates.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SONY
Sony Corp said on Tuesday it will post a record net loss for
the year that ended March 31 of 520 billion yen ($6.4 billion),
more than double a February forecast as a result of additional
tax expenses.
- SHARP
Sharp Corp, Japan's last major maker of liquid crystal
displays for televisions, said late Tuesday it was in talks with
suppliers Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing
to sell new shares in its main Sakai plant to spin it
off.
- FAST RETAILING
Fast Retailing Co Ltd said o Tuesday it will take its
flagship Uniqlo fashion chain beyond New York City this year,
with a store in San Francisco set to open in the autumn.
- HONDA
Honda Motor Co Ltd will launch 10 more car models in China
by 2015 and expects sales in the country to double over the same
period, a senior executive said on Tuesday, as it moves to
narrow the gap with foreign rivals in the world's largest auto
market.