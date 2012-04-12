TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Thursday after seven straight days of losses, following comments by a European Central Bank policymaker that bond-buying was still on the table to help indebted Spain, calming investor fears about rising bond yields in Europe's peripheral countries. The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 9,491.84 while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 807.74.