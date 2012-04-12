* Possible North Korea missile launch weighs on sentiment
* Sony extends losses, TS Tech outperforms
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average dipped
back into negative territory on Thursday as investors remained
cautious ahead of a possible missile launch by neighboring North
Korea, while a stronger yen against the dollar sapped demand for
Tokyo equities.
The Nikkei has lost 6.1 percent so far in April after
gaining more than 19 percent in the January-March period.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.04 percent at
9,455.40 after a seven-session losing streak. The broader Topix
index was down 0.1 percent at 804.82.
Sony Corp extended losses and sagged 1 percent
after the consumer electronics giant more than doubled its loss
forecast this week, highlighting the challenges facing the
electronics industry.
The stock lost 4.5 percent in the previous session.
Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai is scheduled to lay out the
company's strategy to turn around the ailing business after the
close on Thursday.
Industry peers Sharp Corp was down 0.8 percent and
Panasonic Corp was up 0.9 percent.
The yen remained firm against the dollar around 80.94 yen
.
" We're still not quite in a rebound and investors are
cautious as there is possibility of North Korea's missile launch
today. It's only natural that people are taking a wait-and-see
approach," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at
Securities Japan.
Defiant North Korea ignored international protests and
prepared to launch a long-range rocket as early as Thursday, at
the start of a five-day window announced by Pyongyang.
The uncertainty over the missile test offset the U.S. market
rebound on Wednesday that was supported by major aluminium
producer Alcoa Inc, which reported a surprise return to
profit in the first quarter and eased concerns about a weak Wall
Street earnings season.
Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks in
the week ended April 7, buying 55.1 billion yen ($680.29
million)worth of equities, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
Concerns about rising bond yields in Europe's peripheral
economies also eased following comments by a European Central
Bank policymaker that bond-buying was still on the table to help
indebted Spain.
Outperforming the index was TS Tech Co Ltd, which
jumped 2.7 percent to 1,528 yen after Nomura raised its price
target on the manufacturer of vehicle sheets and resin parts to
1,900 yen from 1,700 and kept its "buy" rating.
"We expect profits at TS Tech to recover rapidly as output
at Honda Motor picks up, and also expect margins to benefit from
model revamps at Honda, as it has been bringing down COGS (cost
of goods sold) for seats for new models," Nomura said in a note
to clients.