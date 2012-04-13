TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent on Friday, propped up by a rally in Fast Retailing and relief that North Korea's rocket launch ended in failure, but weaker-than-expected GDP figures from China weighed on the upside. The benchmark Nikkei added 113.20 points to 9,637.99, paring earlier gains after the Chinese data. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 815.48. Fast Retailing surged 8.6 percent after the leading Asian apparel retailer forecast a record profit for the year ending in August after a strong second quarter.