* Exporters fall, financials nurse losses * Sharp up 2 pct on high performance panel production * U.S. earnings seen as catalyst for market rebound * Nippon Steel, JFE gain; report to post higher profits By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 .5 percent on Monday as investors unloaded stocks with exposure to Europe after surging bond yields in Spain renewed concerns over the region's debt crisis and sapped appetite for riskier assets. Major exporters to Europe came under pressure, with TDK Corp , Konica Minolta Holdings Inc and Nikon Corp shedding between 1.4 and 2.7 percent after the euro plumbed an eight-week low against the yen in early Asian trade. "Even after the European Central Bank's liquidity operation earlier this year, the yields of Spain's government bonds are continuing to rise, which reflects investor doubts over its finances and this concern came to the fore last week," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. Spain's government bond yields jumped on Friday and the cost of insuring Spanish debt against default soared to a record-high amid fears about the high exposure of the country's banking sector to sovereign debt. The benchmark Nikkei had dropped 139.31 points to 9,498.68 by the midday trading break on Monday after two previous sessions of gains. Japan's megabanks and brokers were heavily sold off, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group down between 2.3 and 2.5 percent. Nomura Holdings was down 2 percent and rival Daiwa Securities Group eased 1.9 percent. The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 806.52. Trading volume was thin in the morning session, with the Topix trading at 34.5 percent of its 90-day full day average. CATALYST The Nikkei index has lost 5.8 percent so far in April after rallying more than 19 percent in the January-March period to mark its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. Eiji Kinouchi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities said the Wall Street earnings season could provide a catalyst for a rebound in Japan's equities this week. "Rather than high-performing technology shares, we should look at major U.S. defensives that have underperformed the market. If these companies, mostly retail and pharmaceuticals, post better-than-expected earnings this week I think you could see a larger market rebound in the U.S. and Japan," said Kinouchi. U.S. technology bellwether Intel Corp is due to post its results on Tuesday, followed by other marquee names such as American Express Co, General Electric Co, and McDonald's Corp. Aside from U.S. results, market participants are pinning their hopes on a possible easing move by the Bank of Japan at its meeting on April 27. Bucking the overall trend, Sharp Corp jumped 2.3 percent after it said it had begun producing the world's first high performance liquid crystal display panels, which traders said could give it an edge over its South Korean and Taiwanese competitors in the mobile devices market. Nippon Steel Corp gained 1.5 percent and JFE Holdings Inc added 0.7 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday the two steelmakers were expected to report higher pretax profits for the year ending March 31, citing improved demand in January-March. The Nikkei said Nippon Steel was expected to post a pretax profit of 130 billion yen ($1.61 billion) for the last financial year, about 10 billion yen higher than its forecast. JFE was also expected to beat its pretax profit forecast by roughly 10 billion yen to 50 billion yen, the paper said.