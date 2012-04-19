TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.8 percent on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains as investors avoided risk ahead of a closely watched Spanish bond auction later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei eased 78.88 points to 9,588.38, still holding above its 13-week moving average near 9,577. The broader Topix index was off 0.6 percent at 814.13.