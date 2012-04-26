* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, support at 75-day moving average * Fanuc tops turnover list, down 6 pct * Glassmakers climb on U.S. Corning results * Nomura falls as regulator escalates insider probe By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate results and comments from the Federal Reserve that it is prepared to do more to aid the world's largest economy if necessary. The focus has now turned to the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday, where the central bank is widely expected to boost asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) in an effort to rev up the economy. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,593.75, with strategists citing support at its 75-day moving average around 9,437. The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 814.09 "Asset buying of up to 10 trillion yen (by the BOJ) is within expectations," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "For the market to test higher levels, we need something new out of the BOJ, a sense that they are really determined this time to escape deflation and meet the 1 percent inflation target as soon as possible," he said. Hirano said there was little chance of a major surprise out of the BOJ meeting, although it was possible the central bank may decide to buy longer-dated JGBs. Tokyo's markets ticked up sharply immediately after the Tokyo district court acquitted ruling power heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa of charges of violating fund-raising law, but soon gave up the gains. If upheld, the court's decision would complicate Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's aim of pushing through a contentious tax hike plan, as it could help Ozawa to challenge the premier's leadership. "The 'not guilty' verdict has the threat of splitting the DPJ or threatening to do so. His (Ozawa) supporters will be energized, he'll be able to challenge his tax plan," a senior trader at a foreign brokerage said. "Message is, it just adds another level of uncertainty, we have no indication where the politics is headed," he said. Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp topped the turnover list, shedding 6.2 percent after its 2011/12 operating profit missed its forecast due to slower demand from China, Taiwan and South Korea. Komatsu Ltd, which also relies heavily on China's machinery demand, is due to post earnings after the bell on Thursday, along with Nintendo and Japan Tobacco . Glassmakers Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd a dvanced 2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively after U.S. Corning Inc reported strong first-quarter results and said it saw price declines stabilising. Bucking the broader market was Nomura Holdings, which shed 1.7 percent after sources told Reuters that Japan's market regulator has sent investigators to the broker's Tokyo offices in an escalation of its probe into its suspected involvement in leaking inside information.