* Nikkei gains, yen weakens on BOJ decision * Strategists say ETF, REIT buying a positive surprise * Markets had mostly priced in BOJ move- participants By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent in afternoon trading on Friday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by boosting its asset buying programme by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion) and said it would buy riskier assets to support the economy. Bank of Japan, which is under mounting government pressure to spur economic growth, also said it will buy longer-term government bonds and said it would not take "too long" for consumer inflation to reach the central bank's 1 percent target. The yen weakened on the move, with the dollar last traded at 81.16 yen after trading near 80 yen in morning trade. The benchmark Nikkei was up 30.72 points to 9,591.98 after jumping as high as 9,691.70 shortly after the BOJ announcement. The index was trading nearly flat throughout morning trade. Markets had mostly priced in the decision by the BOJ to expand its asset purchasing programme on Friday, but market players said its decision to expand its buying of riskier assets, exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts, were a positive surprise. The Nikkei's volatility index, its fear gauge, reversed earlier gains and fell 3.4 percent to 19.67. A lower volatility index indicates an increase in risk appetite. Japan's major exporters rose, with Honda Motor Co up 0.6 percent, Toyota Motor Corp gaining 1.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co up 1.4 percent. The broader Topix was up 0.1 percent to 810.47. "The market, after the initial surprise out of the BOJ, is going to trade around current levels. Most of the decisions out of the BOJ were already priced in by the market, but you can definitely now see a change in stance from the bank," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. But analysts warned that the brief euphoria over the central bank move would be short-lived. "The current market reaction has gone too far. The decision is in line with market expectations but it's good for the market. We are expecting a modest rise in the market in early May," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura.