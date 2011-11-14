BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average rose on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.
The Nikkei average added 1.4 percent to 8,631.55, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 738.37. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
