TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average opened lower on Tuesday, tracking falls in overseas shares on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,548.01 and the broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 723.03. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)