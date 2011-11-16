BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA
* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average fell in thin trade on Wednesday but stayed in recent ranges as investors remained on edge about developments in the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 8,463.16 and the broader Topix index also fell 0.9 percent to 724.11.
(Reporting by Mari Saito)
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets