TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday after U.S. stocks tumbled overnight on rising fears about contagion from Europe's debt market woes.

The Nikkei dipped 0.5 percent to 8,417.42, while the broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 720.34.

