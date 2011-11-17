* Fitch report on US bank exposure fuels Europe debt fears

* Olympus soars for 4th day, delisting fears fade

* TDK gains after supply pact with Western Digital

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei benchmark average edged lower and may break below 8,400 later on Thursday after a Fitch report on U.S. banking exposure to European debt market woes fuelled fears about contagion from the region's debt crisis.

Embattled Olympus Corp jumped more than 12 percent in heavy morning trade, continuing its climb for a fourth consecutive session as fears of a delisting subsided among market participants.

Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian 10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also climbed.

"It wouldn't be surprising for the Nikkei to drop below 8,400," said Takashi Ushio, head of investment strategy division at Marusan Securities.

He noted that the Topix index has recently fallen to hover near its March 15 intraday low of 725.90, hit in the wake of the March earthquake, suggesting that the Nikkei still has room to fall. The Nikkei has a lower weighting of financial shares.

The Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,436.49 by the midday break, while the broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 723.79.

The decline was, however, less steep than falls in Wall Street, with both the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 losing around 1.6 percent.

Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities, said that after the index broke below 8,500 on Wednesday, market participants were now focused on its Oct. 5 low of 8,382.98.

"The general feeling that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs (exchange traded funds) and prevent the market from bottoming out is one of the few things that is supporting the Nikkei," he said.

In Europe, France and Germany are split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role, keeping investors jittery while strategists said the yen's strength against the euro was another negative factor pressuring the Tokyo stock market.

Volume was moderate, with 692 million shares trading on the main board in the morning, slightly above Wednesday's volume of 539 million shares.

NIPPON LIFE CUTS OLYMPUS STAKE

Olympus soared 12.8 percent to 835 yen by the midday break, and was the heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board. Separately, Nippon Life Insurance, Olympus' top shareholder, said it had cut its stake in the company to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent.

"Institutions and funds are selling their holdings of Olympus, but as long as the company looks as if it might avoid delisting, hedge funds and speculators traders will keep buying it back, looking for short-term gains," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

But, he added that the trend could quickly reverse if it appeared that the company might miss a Dec. 14 deadline to report its first-half earnings. Missing that deadline would result in an automatic delisting.

Olympus may sell assets to help pay down $3.4 billion in debt under a plan aimed at keeping the support of its banks, the Nikkei business daily said.

TDK Corp added 6.6 percent to 3,465 yen and was the second-heaviest traded share by turnover after Western Digital said it entered into an agreement with TDK subsidiary SAE Magnetics for the supply of components for hard disk drives. The supply tie-up will begin from the first calendar quarter of 2012. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)