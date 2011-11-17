* Public pension funds buying shares-strategist
* Olympus gains for 4th day as delisting fears fade
* TDK jumps after supply pact with Western Digital
By Lisa Twaronite and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei stock average
steadied on Thursday ahead of data which could show the U.S.
economy is weathering Europe's debt storm, but the 8,500 level
remained elusive amid fears of what news might come next out of
the euro zone.
Embattled Olympus Corp closed higher for a fourth
straight session on fading fears of a delisting but managed only
a 1 percent gain after jumping more than 18 percent in morning
trade.
France and Germany are split over the European Central
Bank's bond buying role while Italian 10-year bond yields have
risen back above 7 percent. Yields on bonds issued by France,
the Netherlands and Austria -- which along with Germany form the
core of the euro zone -- have also climbed.
"There are no fundamental reasons to be optimistic, and lots
of negative factors about the European situation," said Norihiro
Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley.
Outperformance by large-cap stocks such as Toyota Motor Corp
and Sony Corp indicated that public pension
funds were likely buying to support the market, he added.
The Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to 8,479.63, while
the broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 727.71.
U.S. housing starts, jobless claims and regional
manufacturing data are due to be released later on Thursday.
U.S. stock futures were also higher, suggesting investors
could be positioning for gains ahead. S&P e-mini futures <0#ES:>
were last up 5.25 points to 1,236.25.
Among large-cap stocks, Toyota added 1.5 percent to 2,505
yen and Sony rose 1.1 percent to 1,322 yen.
Market participants say support lies at 8,400 and then its
Oct. 5 low of 8,382.98 while 8,500 is a key resistance point
that the Nikkei must overcome before next targeting its 5-day
moving average, now around 8,520.
Volume was moderate with 1.52 billion shares changing hands
on the main board, up from Wednesday's volume of 1.35 billion
shares but still below last week's average volume of 1.74
billion.
NIPPON LIFE CUTS OLYMPUS STAKE
Olympus was up 1.0 percent at 747 yen, topping the main
board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.
Separately, Nippon Life Insurance, Olympus' top shareholder,
said it had cut its stake in the company to 5.1 percent from 8.2
percent.
"Institutions and funds are selling their holdings of
Olympus, but as long as the company looks as if it might avoid
delisting, hedge funds and speculators traders will keep buying
it back, looking for short-term gains," said Masayoshi Okamoto,
head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
But, he added that the trend could quickly reverse if it
appeared that the company might miss a Dec. 14 deadline to
report its first-half earnings. Missing that deadline would
result in an automatic delisting.
TDK Corp jumped 8.8 percent to 3,535 yen and was
the third-heaviest traded share by turnover after Western
Digital said it entered into an agreement with TDK
subsidiary SAE Magnetics for the supply of components for hard
disk drives. The supply tie-up will begin from the first
calendar quarter of 2012.
Toshiba Corp rose 1.9 percent to 319 yen after the
company said its lithium ion battery had been chosen for use in
Honda Motor Co Ltd's new Fit electric vehicle, which
goes on sale next summer in Japan and the United States.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)