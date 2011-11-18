TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei share average fell on Friday, mirroring slides in U.S. and European stocks as global markets anxiously watch the latest developments in the euro zone.

The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,372.98, while the broader Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 719.42.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)