(Corrects spelling of "hole" in 2nd bullet point)

* Nikkei down 1.2 pct to lowest in more than a month

* Olympus slides on report of probe into $4.9 bln hole

* Mizuho shares fall below 100 yen, 1st time since 2003

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei share average dropped below 8,400 on Friday to its lowest level in more than a month, as global markets grew increasingly spooked by surging bond yields in euro zone nations.

Shares of Olympus Corp snapped a four-day winning streak, tumbling more than 5 percent after the New York Times reported that Japanese officials are investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the company's accounts as well as possible ties to organised crime.

In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand at debt sales, while Italian ten-year bond yields managed to drop to 6.9 percent but only after apparent bond-buying from the European Central Bank.

Banking shares slipped in the broad market sell off, with Mizuho Financial Group shares falling below 100 yen in morning trade for the first time since 2003.

"Markets are waiting for the euro zone to finalise the details on the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility), although recent comments from Germany's (Chancellor Angela) Merkel seem to indicate these negotiations may face challenges," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

She said the Nikkei was likely to continue its slide and market participants remained wary of the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01, which some strategists view as key support.

The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,347.52, while the broader Topix index also shed 1.2 percent, to 718.93.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6 percent on Thursday, refusing to take heart from encouraging signs in U.S. economic data such as housing starts, while the FTSEurofirst 300 slid to more than a one-month low of about 951.

Olympus slipped 5.5 percent to 706 yen and was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Shares of Mizuho dropped 2.0 percent to 99, its first time to slip below 100 yen in eight years.

Rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.8 percent to 325 yen and Sumitomo Financial Group dropped 3 percent to 2,046 yen. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)