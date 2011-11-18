* Nikkei down 1.3 pct to lowest in more than a month

* Olympus slides on report of probe into $4.9 bln hole

* Mizuho shares below 100 yen for first time since 2003

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei average fell 1.3 percent on Friday, slipping below 8,400 to its lowest level in more than a month, as global markets grew increasingly spooked by surging bond yields in euro-zone nations.

Shares of Olympus Corp snapped a four-day winning streak, tumbling more than 8 percent by the midday break after the New York Times reported that Japanese officials are investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the company's accounts as well as possible ties to organised crime.

In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand at debt sales, while Italian 10-year bond yields managed to drop to 6.9 percent but only after apparent bond-buying by the European Central Bank.

Banking shares slipped in a broad market sell-off, with Mizuho Financial Group falling below 100 yen for the first time since 2003.

The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,367.24 by midday, while the broader Topix index shed 1.2 percent to 719.17.

"Although the European situation has taken a turn for the worse, the Nikkei, compared to U.S. and European markets, is rangebound at a particularly low level," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Hirano called the Nikkei level "irrational" and said the likely passage of a 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) extra budget in the coming weeks should mean gains for companies that will benefit from reconstruction spending.

In the meantime, Hirano said the Bank of Japan is likely to buy exchange-traded funds to prop up the market in afternoon trade, and pension funds will also step in to hunt for bargains.

"Markets are waiting for the euro zone to finalise the details on the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility), although recent comments by Germany's (Chancellor Angela) Merkel seem to indicate these negotiations may face challenges," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

She said the Nikkei was likely to continue its slide and market participants remained wary of it reaching the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01, which some strategists view as key support.

Nishimura said investors are closely following the U.S. bipartisan "super committee" tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over 10 years by a Nov. 23 deadline.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6 percent on Thursday, refusing to take heart from encouraging signs in U.S. economic data such as housing starts, while the FTSEurofirst 300 slid to its lowest in more than a month at about 951.

Volume was moderate, with 680 million shares trading on the main board in the morning, slightly below Thursday morning's volume of 692 million shares.

OLYMPUS DROPS

Olympus tumbled 8.3 percent to 685 yen and was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Shares of Mizuho dropped 2 percent to 99 yen, the first time it has slipped below 100 yen in eight years.

Rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.8 percent to 325 yen and Sumitomo Financial Group dropped 3.1 percent to 2,043 yen.

Export-reliant automakers underperformed the broad market, with the dollar below 77.00 yen and the yen near a five-week high against the euro.

Toyota Motor Corp was down 2.2 percent at 2,450 yen after earlier dropping to 2,442 yen, its lowest since 1996. It was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board.

Honda Motor Co shed 2.5 percent to 2,198 yen and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.6 percent to 672 yen.

The yen's strength is forcing Toyota and Nissan to consider changes in production plans and alliance strategies, the top executives of both firms said on Thursday. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)