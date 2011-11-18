* Nikkei slides over 1 pct to lowest in more than a month

* Benchmark set for weekly loss over 1 pct

* Nikkei's support at Oct 5 low holds for now

* Olympus slides after report of prosecutor probe

* Mizuho shares below 100 yen for first time since 2003

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei stock average slid below 8,400 to its lowest level in more than a month, after surging bond yields in euro zone nations spooked investors and fuelled fears of tightening global credit conditions.

Shares of Olympus Corp snapped four days of gains, tumbling 17 percent. Japanese prosecutors are set to question a former president of disgraced Olympus Corp over an accounting scandal engulfing the firm, as investigators probe for possible involvement of organised crime, media reports said.

In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand at debt sales.

In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on Friday on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

Concerns about a global credit crunch weighed on banking shares, with Mizuho Financial Group falling below 100 yen for the first time since 2003.

But strategists said the Nikkei's ability to stay above support at the Oct. 5 intraday low of 8,343 was a positive sign that the market could be forming a bottom above the March 15 low at 8,227.

"With worries about Europe and U.S. stock losses, it's difficult to be optimistic about gains, but the Nikkei could be set to trade sideways into next week, depending on overseas developments," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

Wednesday is a Japanese holiday next week, which could keep trading volume thin, market participants said.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,380.87, on track for a weekly loss of 1.6 percent. The broader Topix index shed 1 percent to 720.18, also set to fall 1.2 percent for the week.

Volume was thin, with 1.15 billion shares trading on the main board, poised to fall short of Thursday's 1.52 billion shares and last week's average volume of 1.74 billion.

OLYMPUS DROPS

Olympus tumbled 17 percent to 620 yen.

The New York Times reported that Japanese officials are investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the company's accounts as well as the possible involvement of organised crime in its accounting scandal.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group units have sold some of their shares of the scandal-hit company, reducing their collective stake in Olympus to 7.61 percent from 10 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ shares fell 1.8 percent, while rival Sumitomo Financial Group dropped 3 percent.

Shares of Mizuho dropped 1 percent to 100 yen, after earlier slipping below 100 yen for the first time in eight years.

Export-reliant automakers underperformed the broad market, with the dollar below 77.00 yen and the yen near a five-week high against the euro.

Toyota Motor Corp was down 2.2 percent at 2,448 yen after earlier dropping to 2,442 yen, its lowest since 1996. It was the fourth-heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board.

Honda Motor Co shed 2.2 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.6 percent.

The yen's strength is forcing Toyota and Nissan to consider changes in production plans and alliance strategies, the top executives of both firms said on Thursday. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)