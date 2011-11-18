TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei average slid below 8,400 on Friday to its lowest level in more than a month, after surging bond yields in euro-zone nations spooked investors and fuelled fears of tightening global credit conditions.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,374.91. The broader Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 719.98.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)