BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average rose on Monday, buoyed by improved sentiment about the European debt situation, but uncertainty ahead of key European events later this week will likely cap the upside. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,694.91, while the broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 748.90.
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.