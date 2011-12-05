BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday to build on last week's hefty gains, helped by improved sentiment towards the European debt crisis although uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity plan capped the upside. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,695.98, adding to its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix also gained 0.6 percent, to 748.61.
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.