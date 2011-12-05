TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday to build on last week's hefty gains, helped by improved sentiment towards the European debt crisis although uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity plan capped the upside. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,695.98, adding to its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix also gained 0.6 percent, to 748.61.