BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high on Wednesday, as investors warmed to the view that European policymakers will come up with convincing measures this week to help resolve the region's debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei added 1.7 percent to 8,722.17, its highest close in four weeks. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 749.63.
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: