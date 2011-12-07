TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high on Wednesday, as investors warmed to the view that European policymakers will come up with convincing measures this week to help resolve the region's debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei added 1.7 percent to 8,722.17, its highest close in four weeks. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 749.63.