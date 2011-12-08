* Profit-taking in futures before contract settlement * Nikkei average struggles to hold 75-day average * Weak machinery orders hit machinery makers * Tepco tumbles on report of Y1 trln govt injection By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a futures contract settlement and as market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe. Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled after a report that the government will inject at least 1 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in a de facto temporary nationalisation of the operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which has been leaking radiation since the March 11 earthquake. Weaker-than-expected machinery orders also weighed on the market. In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for agreement at an EU summit on Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations for progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis. "The overly optimistic mood on Europe has faded a bit as European policymakers have toned down their comments on the summit," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities. The benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,629.15, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday and below key support at its 75-day moving average of 8,638. The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 742.74. Futures came under profit-taking ahead of the settlement of the December contract on Friday, as the Nikkei has entered a major resistance zone in the 8,700-8,800 area, where it traded heavily from October to early November. The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also looms above the Nikkei at 8,747. But most players want to see the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's EU summit rather than speculating on the outcome. "This week has been like waiting for a movie to start in the cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments. "My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji added. Japanese machinery orders fell 6.9 percent in October from the previous month, much more than economists' forecast for a 0.5 percent fall, sending shares of the machine makers' sector down 1.5 percent. In one positive sign, data from the Finance Ministry showed foreign investors became net buyers of Japanese shares last week for the first time in five weeks. The Nikkei logged its biggest weekly gains last week for two years. Still, market players said their buying mostly represents unwinding of an underweight position on Japanese stocks to a neutral level at best. Tokyo Electric or Tepco, the most active share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by midday, fell 8.0 percent to 253 yen. The company faces a growing possibility of falling into negative net worth in the financial year ending in March 2013, the Mainichi newspaper said. A government-run bailout fund would buy preferred shares to be issued by Tepco, but the firm needs approval from shareholders at their next annual gathering in June next year to lift the ceiling on the number of total shares, the paper said. The government's top spokesman Osamu Fujimura said the government is not in such talks. "Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to dilution, although it could also reduce the risk of bankruptcy." said Kuramochi at Mita Securities. Shares in scandal-hit Olympus rose 2.8 percent after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud. The board also said it will likely pick a team of potential successors, triggering a battle for control of the Japanese firm with former CEO Michael woodford, who revealed the scandal.