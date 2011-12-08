TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of the settlement of a futures contract and as market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.7 percent at 8,664.58, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday but managed to stay above the 75-day moving average of 8,639, seen as key support. The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 745.11.