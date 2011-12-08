TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average looks set to fall on Friday after global shares slumped as steps from the European Central Bank disappointed some investors, though the Nikkei average is likely to find some support at its 25-day average.

Shares fell across the globe after the European Central Bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of offering "bazooka" measures, such as more buying of government bonds, pointing to a sharply lower opening in the Nikkei.

But market players also said the Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,527 as of Thursday's close, is likely to provide some support.

"It's not like the market had been fully expecting more bond buying. The Dow index also held above some important support levels. The market will now be looking to the EU summit," said Yumi Nishimura, senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Analysts also said Friday's settlement of December Nikkei futures and options would go fairly smoothly.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 to 8,650 on Friday.

March Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,530, down sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,660.

On Thursday the benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,664.58, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 745.11. > Wall St falls on dashed euro-zone hopes > Euro falls as ECB disappoints, summit eyed > Bond prices gain as hopes fade for debt crisis solution > Gold falls 2 pct as ECB disappoints, eyes EU meet > Oil dragged down by ECB comments; eyes EU summit

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, an arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will buy a 15 percent stake in AMP Capital Ltd, Australia's top wealth manager, for A$425 million ($434.03 million) to form a strategic alliance.

-- Mitsubishi Motors

The carmaker scaled back its domestic output capacity about 10 percent to 770,000 units a year as it idled a production line at the end of last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

-- Komatsu

The president of the construction machine maker told the Nikkei business daily in an interview that he expected the company's group operating profit to rise 26 percent to 280 billion yen for the year ending in March 31 and that the company must hike prices in China.

--Teijin

Teijin has signed an agreement with General Motors Co to jointly develop carbon fiber automobile parts. As part of the deal, Teijin will open a technical center in the northern part of the United States early next year, GM said without disclosing the location.