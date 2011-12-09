* Global shares slump after ECB disappoints
* Nikkei flirts with key support
* Shippers, automakers lead losses
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average
dropped on Friday and flirted with key support at its 25-day
moving average after global shares slumped as steps from the
European Central Bank disappointed some investors.
Shares fell across the globe after the European Central
Bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of
offering "bazooka" measures, such as more buying of government
bonds.
"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but
there were excessive expectations in the market about what can
be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"It's too much to hope that they can agree on a scheme to
support indebted countries," he added.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,535.62, having
fallen as far as 8,511.75, its lowest level since Nov. 30. The
broader Topix index shed 1.0 percent to 738.00.
The Nikkei is now flirting with key support at its 25-day
moving average, now at 8,523.
"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average today after
having clearly broken below its 75-day moving average, the chart
will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
Shippers and automakers led losses in early trade, with the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex falling 3.0
percent, while the automakers subindex fell 1.5
percent.
Teijin bucked the trend to rise 3.3 percent after a report
it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co to
jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts.