* Global shares slump after ECB disappoints
* Nikkei tests 25-day moving average
* Close below 25-day average bodes ill on charts
* Shippers, automakers lead losses
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average
dropped on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving
average after steps by the European Central Bank to help Europe
with its debt crisis were not as aggressive as had been hoped by
some in market.
The decline was in line with shares across the globe after
the European Central Bank, while cutting interest rates as
expected, stopped short of offering "bazooka" measures, such as
more buying of government bonds. European Union leaders agreed,
however, on new fiscal rules enshrining tougher budget
discipline on Thursday.
"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but
there were excessive expectations in the market about what can
be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"It's too much to hope that they can agree on a scheme to
support indebted countries," he added.
Attention is now on the outcome of a European Union summit
meeting after French President Nicolas Sarkozy dramatised the
danger facing the 17-nation single currency, warning about "the
risk of Europe exploding".
The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 8,541.69, after
falling as far as 8,503.03, its lowest level since Nov. 30. In
doing so, it fell below its 75-day moving average, now at 8,633,
and briefly broke below another major support at its 25-day
moving average, now at 8,523.
"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average
today after having clearly broken below its 75-day moving
average, the chart will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
A break there could open the way for a test of 8,500, a
38.2 percent retracement of its rally to a four-week high that
started in later November, and 8,430, a 50 percent retracement
of the same rally.
The broader Topix index shed 1.0 percent to 735.99.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there are more adjustments next
week after the market's rally based on high expectations," said
Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Shippers, which had made healthy gains in the market's rally
until the middle of this week, fell sharply, with the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's shippers subindex falling 1.9
percent.
Chemical maker Teijin bucked the trend to
rise 2.4 percent after a report it had signed an agreement with
General Motors Co to jointly develop carbon fibre
automobile parts.
Trade volume jumped due to settlement of December futures
and options, with 1.65 billion shares changing hands by midday,
about the same as the average daily volume of the past five
days.
Brokerages estimated that December Nikkei futures were
settled at 8,478.46.