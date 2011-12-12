BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei average gained on Monday after European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration but market players said the short-covering bounce may not last as the deal was no panacea for the region's long-term debt worries. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 8,653.82, just below its 75-day average near 8,660, seen as a key resistance level. The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 746.69.
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,