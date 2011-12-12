TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to drop on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there. "Although there were hopes that Europe would stabilise after the summit last week, we are seeing fresh uncertainty as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch have all warned on Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. In addition, a fall in Intel shares after the U.S. tech giant cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to supply shortages of hard disk drives could hurt Japanese semiconductor shares. The Nikkei looks set to test key support at its 25-day moving average, at 8,517 as of Monday, with market players expecting the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 to 8,600 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,545, down from the close in Osaka of 8,620, in line with a fall in U.S. shares. On Monday, the Nikkei average gained 1.4 percent to 8,653.82, just below its 75-day average near 8,660, while the broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 746.69. The market is drawing some support from expectations that China will take more easing steps to bolster the economy. >Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook >Euro hits two month low as post-summit optimism fades >Bond prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe >Gold drops 3 pct on technical sell-off, euro fears >Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength STOCKS TO WATCH -- Tokyo Tatemono Tokyo Tatemono cut its earning outlook for the year to March 2012, forecasting a net operating loss of 72 billion yen compared to a previous forecast for 6 billion yen in profit. It also reported special losses of 65 billion yen in investments in securities, condominiums and other fixed assets. -- Daio Paper Daio Paper said on Monday it will correct earning reports from previous years. The company said the revision in earnings is not related to the scandal involving its former chairman, who was arrested by prosecutors last month after borrowing the company's money for personal use. -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Takeda's Velcade reduced the risk of death by 31 percent when used in combination with standard medicines in previously untreated multiple myeloma patients, according to five-year follow-up data from a late stage clinical trial. -- Misawa Homes Misawa will retire 47 billion yen ($604 million) in preferred shares held by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.