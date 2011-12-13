TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries
about the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to
fight the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its
25-day moving average.
Semiconductor shares such as Ibiden fell after
industry bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter
revenue forecast due to supply shortages of hard disk drives.
The Nikkei average dropped 1.4 percent to 8,534.97,
just above its 25-day average near 8,510, after having failed to
break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader
Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 737.80.
"The market is trapped between the 25-day and 75-day moving
averages now, with many market players not sure on which side
the Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market
analyst at Monex Securities.
While Friday's historic agreement in Brussels between 26
European Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper
integration in the euro zone gave a brief fillip to markets,
rating firms such as Moody's remained icy, raising worries about
mass downgrades of European countries.
On a more positive note, a string of fairly upbeat U.S. data
in recent months have raised hopes among some investors that
solid U.S. growth could cushion the blow from a likely recession
in Europe next year.
Many market players also expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
adopt further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off
on easing monetary policy at its next policy meeting on Tuesday.
Olympus shares rose 6.6 percent after media
reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification
financial statements for the past five years, bolstering hopes
that the company could be remain listed.