* Europe caution saps appetite, Intel hurt techs
* Expectations of more easing by US, China supports
* Bids from hedge, pension funds seen around 8,500
* Implied vols suggest year-end doldrums seen
* Olympus up on report auditors to approve earnings
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about
the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight
the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its
25-day moving average.
Semiconductor shares such as Ibiden fell after
industry bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter
revenue forecast due to a shortage of hard disk drives.
"The euro zone debt crisis will not be solved so easily. In
short, there's no reason to buy stocks, except perhaps for the
fact that Japanese shares are relatively cheap," said Hiroaki
Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita Securities.
While Friday's historic agreement in Brussels between 26
European Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper
integration in the euro zone gave a brief fillip to markets,
rating firms such as Moody's remained cool to the plan, raising
worries about mass downgrades of European countries.
The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,529.14 but managed
to stay above its 25-day average near 8,510 after having failed
to break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader
Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 738.54.
"The market is trapped between the 25- and 75-day moving
averages now, with many market players unsure which side the
Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market
analyst at Monex Securities.
U.S. COULD CUSHION BLOW
Traders said bids from various players, including hedge
funds and foreign pension funds, were seen at around 8,500 and
below, providing some support.
While concerns about Europe keeps many players on edge, a
string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months has raised
hopes among some investors that solid U.S. growth could cushion
the blow from a likely recession in Europe next year.
Many market players also expect the Federal Reserve to adopt
further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off on
easing U.S. monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday.
In addition, investors also expect signs of slowing growth
in China to push Beijing towards a more explicit pro-growth
policy stance.
In a possible sign of rising expectations that trade will
stay range-bound until the year-end holiday period, implied
volatilities on the Nikkei dropped, with one-month
volatility on put options falling this week to the lowest level
since early August.
Olympus shares rose 6.5 percent after media
reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification
financial statements for the past five years, bolstering chances
of the company remaining listed.
The scandal-hit maker of cameras and medical equipment must
publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday in order to keep
its stock market listing.
Pharmaceutical shares also bucked the overall downtrend with
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's pharmaceutical subindex
flat.
Mochida Pharmaceutical jumped 3.3 percent after
U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Merck & Co bought exclusive
rights to develop and sell Mochida's experimental drug for
diabetes.
Takeda Pharmaceutical gained 0.8 percent on
positive research results on its drug to treat myeloma.