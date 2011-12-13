TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday on the prospect of mass downgrades of European sovereign ratings after measures by leaders to fight the region's debt crisis failed to satisfy markets and rating firms. The Nikkei fell 1 . 2 percent to 8,552.81, still managing to stay above its 25-day average near 8,508. The broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 740.71.