* Fed highlights Europe risk but offers no hint of stimulus
* Olympus pares losses after says never in negative net
worth
* Nexon closes below IPO price, hurts game company shares
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of
new stimulus measures, but managed to close above key support at
its 25-day moving average, raising cautious optimism over the
market's outlook.
Shares of online gaming firm Nexon Co slipped on
its trading debut following a $1.2 billion IPO, Japan's biggest
this year, hurting other Internet and game company shares, while
scandal-hit Olympus Corp slipped in volatile trade as
it restated its earnings.
"Most market players don't expect the Nikkei to move sharply
in any direction ahead of the year-end," said Naoki Kamiyama,
chief strategist at Deutsche Securities.
"Still, the bottom of the Nikkei's trading range may rise
slightly as euro zone countries are on the whole moving in a
positive direction little by little," he added.
The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.4 percent at
8,519.13, just above its 25-day moving average of 8,503, though
it fell below that average earlier in the day.
The broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 736.98.
The Nikkei's loss was mostly in line with its regional
peers, which followed U.S. shares down after the Fed's policy
meeting on Tuesday.
Market players see 8,500 on the Nikkei as an important level
for sentiment and said hedge funds and pension funds are
stepping in to buy at that level as Japanese stocks are viewed
as undervalued.
Stocks on Japan's main board have an average price-to-book
ratio near 0.9, according to ThomsonReuters Starmine.
Some in the market suspect selling of stocks may subside in
the coming weeks as many investors take holidays, likely giving
the market some respite.
Still, persistent worries about Europe are likely to cap the
market in the near future, with the euro's slide adding gloom to
exporters.
NEXON IPO
Nexon made a lacklustre Tokyo trading debut with its shares
slipping from its IPO price of 1,300 yen to close at 1,270 yen.
Analysts said the shares hardly looked cheap, trading about
17 times the company's projected 2011 earnings, compared with
rival mobile social gaming firm Gree, which stood at 15
times its consensus forecast for the year to June 2012.
Shares of Nexon's potential rivals also fell on expectation
of imbalance selling, with Gree shedding 2.7 percent and DeNa
losing 4.3 percent.
Nexon was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main
board while Gree was third.
Olympus Corp fell 4.1 percent as it restated some
of its accounts, a prerequisite to stay listed.
The restated accounts for the five years to 2009/10 showed
that at no stage in that period did the true financial position
of the firm sink into technical insolvency, where liabilities
exceeded assets, avoiding investors' worst fears.
Olympus shares, which fell on profit-taking ahead of
restatement, pared some of its earlier losses in relief, though
investors remained on tenterhooks given uncertainty about the
future of the company, including whether the Tokyo Stock
Exchange will keep it listed.