TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures but the Nikkei managed to close above key support at its 25-day moving average. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,519.13, just above its 25-day moving average of 8,503. The broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 736.98.