* Nikkei falls below 25-day average
* Shippers lead losses on main board
* Olympus tumbles after restated results
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday,
as investors awaited a Spanish debt auction later in the session
for the latest clues on Europe's ability to tackle its debt
woes.
Olympus Corp fell about 19 percent after the
scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a
$1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year
accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.
The Bank of Japan likely purchased exchange-traded funds,
traders said, as part of its liquidity-boosting programme, but
this provided limited support.
"Investors expect the BOJ to step in whenever the Topix ends
the morning down at least 1 percent, but this expectation is
built into positions so the rise is always short-lived," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"There is a bottom, but unless foreigners are buying, it is
hard for the market to rise off it," he added.
Foreign money has flowed out of Japanese stocks as Europe
wrestled with its debt problems, keeping risk aversion high.
Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign
investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks
last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since Sept 4-10
when they sold 587.7 billion yen.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,379.71,
dropping below its 25-moving average, which is now a resistance
point around 8,489. The broader Topix index lost 1.6
percent to 725.39.
Later on Thursday, Spain's Treasury plans to issue between
2.5 billion euros($3.3 billion) and 3.5 billion euros in debt
maturing in Jan 2016, April 2020 and April 2021 at what will be
its last bond auction of the year.
Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on
Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the
European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt
crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to the
new budget discipline.
"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for
now as the optimism after the European Union summit was
short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the
situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst for Monex Inc.
OLYMPUS DROPS
Olympus tumbled 19.8 percent a day after the company
restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering
speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its
finances.
Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
The sea transport index was the main board's
biggest loser on Thursday, falling 5.1 percent, as shipping
companies skidded on fears of slowing global demand.
Nippon Yusen fell 4.6 percent, Kawasaki Kisen
declined 4.1 percent and rival Mitsui OSK Lines
shed 5.9 percent.
Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd slid 4.2
percent, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey
showed companies planned to slow their capital spending.
Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with
big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three
months ahead.