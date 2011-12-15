TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, breaking below key support at its 25-day moving average as investors awaited a Spanish debt auction later in the session for the latest clues on Europe's ability to tackle its debt woes. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.02.