* Nikkei below 25-day average, Spanish auction awaited
* Shippers lead losses on main board after Baltic index drop
* Olympus sheds over 20 pct after restated results
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, breaking below its
25-day moving average as worries about European debt woes hit
risk appetite, with investors looking to a Spanish debt auction
later in the day.
Olympus Corp fell more than 20 percent after the
scandal-hit company restated its earnings results on Wednesday,
showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year
accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.
The Bank of Japan likely purchased exchange-traded funds as
part of its liquidity-boosting programme, traders said, but it
provided only limited support.
"Investors expect the BOJ to step in whenever the Topix ends
the morning down at least 1 percent, but this expectation is
built into positions so the rise is always short-lived," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"There is a bottom, but unless foreigners are buying it is
hard for the market to rise off it," he added.
Foreign money has flowed out of Japanese stocks as Europe
wrestled with its debt problems, keeping risk aversion high.
Data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign investors
sold a net 303.9 billion yen ($3.89 billion) worth of Japanese
stocks last week, their largest weekly net sale since the week
through Sept. 10.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37,
dropping below its 25-moving average, which is now a resistance
point around 8,488. The broader Topix index lost 1.6
percent to 725.02.
Volume was thin, with 1.54 billion shares changing hands on
the main board, compared with about 1.52 billion on Wednesday.
Six shares fell for every one that rose.
Later on Thursday, Spain's Treasury plans to issue between
2.5-3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in January 2016, April
2020 and April 2021 in what will be its last bond auction of the
year.
Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on
Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the
European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt
crisis, saying European countries must stick to a new budget
discipline.
"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for
now as the optimism after the European Union summit was
short-lived ... there is growing negative sentiment about the
situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst for Monex Inc.
TANKAN, CHINA DATA ALSO WEIGH
The sea transport index was the main board's
biggest loser on Thursday, falling 5 percent. Shipping companies
skidded on fears of slowing global demand after the Baltic
Exchange's main sea freight index dropped for a second
day.
Nippon Yusen fell 4.6 percent to 187 yen, Kawasaki
Kisen declined 4.8 percent to 140 yen and Mitsui OSK
Lines shed 5.5 percent to 273 yen.
Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd slid 4.2
percent to 1,855 yen, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan
survey showed companies planned to slow their capital spending.
Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with
big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three
months ahead.
Adding to pressure on machinery makers and gloomy market
sentiment, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed
China's factory output shrank again in December after new orders
fell.
The Nikkei China 50 sub-index underperformed the
broader market, losing 2.1 percent.
Online gaming firm Nexon Co fell 2.1 percent to
1,244 yen, continuing losses after its disappointing trading
debut on Wednesday.
Shares of disgraced Olympus tumbled 20.8 percent to 1,041
yen a day after the company restated its financial accounts to
avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a dent in its
balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise
capital to repair its finances.
The camera and endoscope maker said on Thursday it was open
to reinstating Michael Woodford, the British chief executive it
fired two months ago. Its shares have lost 58.1 percent of their
value since the scandal broke with Woodford's dismissal.
Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.