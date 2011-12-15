TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise modestly on Friday as data kindled hopes about the outlook for the U.S. economy, but the benchmark is still on track for a losing week. U.S. indexes rose on Thursday as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx Corp, viewed as an economic bellwether, offset fears about Europe. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,405, up 35 points from the Osaka close of 8,370. "U.S. data was strong, CME futures rose, and this is enough to lift the Nikkei today, although the gains likely won't be large as European concerns remain," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. The 8,500 level might be hard for the benchmark to break, she said. The Nikkei dropped below its 25-moving average on Thursday, which is now a resistance point around 8,488. Market participants expect the benchmark to trade between 8,400 and 8,500 on Friday. The U.S. data showed weekly applications for unemployment insurance fell to a 3-1/2 year low, while a gauge of New York state manufacturing activity rose to its highest level since May and another measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region showed a surge in new orders. Europe's continuing debt crisis has already pushed some economies into recession, and many fear the crisis will spread if countries are unable to service their massive debts. But a successful Spanish bond auction on Thursday gave investors a brief respite from these fears.. On Thursday, the benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.02. The Nikkei was down 1.9 percent for the week as of Thursday's close. > For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data > Euro recovers vs dollar after 3 days of losses > Brighter data squelches Treasury rally > Gold reverses gains as fund selling resumes > Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade STOCKS TO WATCH -- Olympus Olympus Corp's ex-CEO Michael Woodford blasted Japanese shareholders on Thursday for failing to stand up for him, amid signs that domestic and foreign investors are split over his campaign to be reinstated. -- Sony Sony Corp, set to report a $1 billion loss this year, is banking on a big slate of new software to drive sales of its new PlayStation Vita handheld games device, even as Fitch downgraded the Japanese electronics giant to a notch above junk. -- FamilyMart FamilyMart Co's operating profit likely rose 10 percent to a record 35 billion yen for the nine months ended Nov. 30 on robust sales of food and beverages at its convenience stores, the Nikkei business daily reported. -- Nikon Switzerland's antitrust body Thursday fined Nikon Corp's Swiss unit 12.5 million francs ($13.2 million), saying it had overpriced its products and breached import rules, the Nikkei reported.