TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly in early trade on Friday as data kindled hopes about the outlook for the U.S. economy, but the benchmark is still on track for a losing week. The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,400.08 just after the open, though it is still down 1.6 percent on the week. The broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to 726.17.