TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy countered worries about the European debt crisis, but the market looked vulnerable with selling by European investors continuing. Olympus shares fell sharply as it prepared to meet creditors later in the day after it restated financial accounts earlier this week following a 13-year fraud that dented its balance sheet, triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances. "Good auction results in Spain also eased some fears about the debt crisis. But that alone will hardly change the mood," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita Securities. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,410.20 while the broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to 725.82. Selling by European long-term investors continued to cap gains. A fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims to a 3 1/2-year low and improved U.S. regional factory data prompted some players to buy back cyclical shares, including battered shipping firms, which gained 2.1 percent. But in a sign that investors are sceptical about prospects of the global economy, defensive shares such as foods and pharmaceuticals also led the overall gains as recession in Europe is considered almost inevitable. With the euro just a step away from hitting a decade low against the yen, shares of exporters with big exposure to Europe such as precision machine makers were under pressure. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's precision machine makers subindex fell 0.2 percent, underperforming the overall market.