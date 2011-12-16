* Nikkei still seen in downtrend after break of 25-day avg
* Shippers lead gains; precision machine makers hurt by euro
* Olympus hit by profit-taking, capital worries
* Nexon plunges, continuing losses after disappointing debut
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S.
economy but remained on track for weekly losses, as investors
continued to worry about the impact of Europe's debt crisis.
Olympus continued to slip as the company faced its
creditors after restating accounts following a 13-year fraud
that dented its balance sheet, prompting speculation it will
need to raise capital to repair its finances.
Online gaming firm Nexon Co was the biggest loser
on the main board, down more than 10 percent as it continued to
drop from its disappointing trading debut on Wednesday.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at
8,405.73 in afternoon trade, but was on track for a 1.5 percent
loss on the week.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to
723.49, capped by selling by European long-term investors.
The benchmark remained below its 25-day average, which is
now a resistance point around 8,484. One key to its near-term
direction is whether it can retake that level next week,
technical analysts said.
"If the Nikkei can top its 25-day moving average again, even
as trading becomes thinner ahead of the Christmas holiday, that
would be a hopeful sign," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"If there is no bad news about Europe, the Nikkei could rise
as traders cover short positions ahead of the holiday," he
added.
Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities at Nissan Century
Securities, said a fall near the Nov. 27 low of 8,135 could not
be ruled out.
While some had hoped for year-end buying -- the Nikkei has
gained in December in seven of the last eight years -- it looked
questionable with the Nikkei now down 0.3 percent on the month.
A fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims to a 3-1/2 year low and
improved U.S. regional factory data prompted some players to buy
back cyclical shares, including battered shipping firms. The
shipping subindex was the best performer, gaining 4
percent.
The euro was just a step away from hitting a decade low
against the yen, putting pressure on shares of exporters with
big exposure to Europe, such as precision machine makers.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's precision machine makers subindex
fell 0.5 percent.
Olympus fell 3.8 percent as short-term buyers who had bought
it on hopes that the company would submit restated earnings to
stay listed closed their positions.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp lost 1.2 percent after it
said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based medical equipment maker
SonoSite Inc for about $753 million.
But Gree climbed 0.7 percent and was the heaviest
traded issue by turnover, and rival DeNA rose 4.5
percent, after Nomura Securities assigned "buy" ratings to the
social gaming companies after suspending ratings due to a change
of analyst.
Nomura, which said it is bullish on net-related firms due to
factors including the increased use of smartphones, chose Cyber
Agent as its top pick among Internet shares. The firm
advanced 4.2 percent.