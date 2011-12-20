India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly in early trade on Tuesday, after a rebound in South Korean shares prompted buybacks by those who had sold the previous day on news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,330.94. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 718.58.
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: