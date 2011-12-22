* Nikkei ends down 0.8 pct, resistance weighs at 8,459
* Benchmark volatility muted compared with U.S., Europe
* Tepco recovers, says to hike electricity rates
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's blue-chip index
snapped a two-day winning run on Thursday and met strong
resistance near its 25-day moving average, with the machine
tools sector weighed down by a brokerage downgrade.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp lost 3.4 percent
and was the second-heaviest traded share by turnover after Bank
of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the sector to "bearish",
traders said.
The Nikkei average ended 0.8 percent lower at
8,395.16 before a three-day weekend, though it was flat for the
week and the 25-day moving average near 8,459 was seen as a key
resistance level.
"Although credit fears about Europe in the short term have
receded, it's not to a point where people are willing to take
risks. Investors are saying they don't need to buy yet, and most
people are just sitting on the sidelines and watching," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at
Okasan Securities.
The Nikkei has suffered less intraday volatility this year
than its counterparts in Europe, which is grappling with
sovereign debt turmoil. Daily swings in the Nikkei have exceeded
2.5 percent for only 16 trading sessions in 2011, compared with
88 such days for the Euro STOXX 50 and 41 for the
S&P 500.
On Wednesday, the European Central Bank's lending to banks
eased immediate concerns about a credit crunch in the currency
bloc, but analysts doubt the move would be enough to resolve the
two-year debt crisis.
"Even after the ECB's loans there is a sense this will not
necessarily mean that the sovereign debt of those countries will
be bought," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at
Monex Inc.
"Many foreign investors have left the market for the
Christmas holidays and it's difficult to form new positions
ahead of the three-day weekend."
The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent as
overseas investors continued to unload Japanese stocks.
Foreigners sold a net 210.6 billion yen ($2.70 billion) worth of
stocks last week, down from the previous week's 587.7 billion
yen, Ministry of Finance data showed.
In terms of valuations, the Topix carried a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7, slightly more expensive than
the S&P 500's 11.3, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.
However, the S&P 500 has only lost 1.1 percent so far this
year, while the Topix has shed nearly 20 percent.
Among those which are set to become the worst performers in
2011 was Tokyo Electric Power Co, which has lost nearly
89 percent.
The stock advanced 5.2 percent on Thursday, however, after
the utility company, which has faced a radiation crisis at its
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear sparked by the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami, said it plans to raise electricity rates for corporate
customers in April.