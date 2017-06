TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average after upbeat U.S. housing data and a deal to extend the U.S. payroll-tax cut for two months.

The Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 8,513.11 by 0003 GMT, while the broader Topix index added 0.9 percent to 729.76.

Trading is expected to be thin, however, with many markets, including the United States, Europe and Hong Kong, closed for extended Christmas holidays.