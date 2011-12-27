* Nikkei falls 0.4 pct, below 25-day moving average
* Trading volume expected to be thin
TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's Nikkei average fell
in morning trade on Tuesday, failing to hold above its 25-day
moving average, though trading was expected to be light with
many global markets closed overnight for extended Christmas
holidays.
"The Nikkei will likely struggle to go over the 25-day
average today without much news to trade on, and market
participants see it with increased importance from a technical
standpoint because the Nikkei is finding heavy resistance
there," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc.
By 0128 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at
8,444.40, after rising 1 percent on Monday to close above its
25-day moving average, while the broader Topix index
eased 0.3 percent to 724.20.
"If Europe remains calm and no new headlines come out from
the region, U.S. markets will be able to positively react up
front to the U.S. housing and the consumer confidence data due
out later today," said Kanayama.
On Monday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit a fresh low for
the year, with just 904.2 million shares changing hands.
Tokyo Electric Power Co slipped 0.9 percent and was
among the most heavily traded stocks by turnover on the main
board after a panel probing the Fukushima nuclear disaster
slammed it for poor preparation and lack of expertise on the
ground.
Amid the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts
expect Japanese equities to remain volatile in 2012.
"Japanese markets will continue to be volatile next year.
Many investors are still risk cautious ... The Japanese economy
is still gloomy. I am not so optimistic about next year," said
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
Sakuma said investors with a long-term view should be
sticking with high-yield stocks, such as pharmaceuticals.
Among Nikkei companies, Mizuho Financial Group
offers the highest dividend yield at 8.7 percent, followed by
Takeda Pharmaceutical at 5.5 percent and insurer NKSJ
Holdings at 5.4 percent, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward
dividend cover -- a gauge of their ability to pay its expected
dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were shipper
Kawasaki Kisen, telecoms operator Softbank and
electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co, according to
StarMine.