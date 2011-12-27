* Nikkei falls 0.5 pct, below 25-day moving average
* Trading volume expected to be thin
TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's leading share index
edged down in thin trade on Tuesday, hovering between two key
technical levels and on track for a flat performance in
December.
"The Nikkei will likely struggle to go over the 25-day
average today without much news to trade on, and market
participants see it with increased importance from a technical
standpoint because the Nikkei is finding heavy resistance
there," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc.
The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,440.81 by the
midday break and below its 25-day moving average of 8,461.5,
though it was above 8,431, the 50 percent retracement of its
rally from late November to early December.
Trading volume was 20 percent of its 90-day daily average.
On Monday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit a fresh low for the
year, with just 904.2 million shares changing hands.
"If Europe remains calm and no new headlines come out from
the region, U.S. markets will be able to positively react up
front to the U.S. housing and the consumer confidence data due
out later today," Kanayama said.
The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average
monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between
1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent
for the month of January in that 30-year period.
For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the
broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent,
underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.
On Tuesday, the Topix eased 0.3 percent to 723.97.
Tokyo Electric Power Co slipped 0.9 percent and was
among the most heavily traded stocks by turnover on the main
board after a panel probing the Fukushima nuclear disaster
slammed it for poor preparation and lack of expertise on the
ground.
Amid the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts expect
Japanese equities to remain volatile in 2012.
"Japanese markets will continue to be volatile next year.
Many investors are still risk cautious ... The Japanese economy
is still gloomy. I am not so optimistic about next year," said
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
Sakuma said investors with a long-term view should be
sticking with high-yield stocks, such as pharmaceuticals.
Among Nikkei companies, Mizuho Financial Group
offers the highest dividend yield at 8.7 percent, followed by
Takeda Pharmaceutical at 5.5 percent and insurer NKSJ
Holdings at 5.4 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
showed.
However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward
dividend cover -- a gauge of their ability to pay the expected
dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were shipper
Kawasaki Kisen, telecoms operator Softbank and
electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co, according to
StarMine.