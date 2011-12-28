* Nikkei steady, trapped between two key technical levels

* Tepco sinks more than 14 pct on nationalisation call

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei average steadied in Wednesday morning trade, though Tokyo Electric Power Co underperformed the broader market after Japan's trade minister urged the troubled utility to consider temporarily going under state control.

Tepco, which faces massive compensation and clean-up costs after an earthquake and tsunami in March crippled its Fukushima nuclear plant, shed more than 14 percent to 181 yen to hit its lowest level in six month and was the most heavily traded stock by turnover on the main board.

Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc, said it was inevitable that Tepco would have to be nationalised, at least for the short term.

"Short-term traders are buying and selling Tepco, similar to Olympus. These are really the only stocks that are moving at all so people are picking them up and selling them, seeking short term gains," he said.

The stock, which has lost more than 90 percent this year, was deep in "oversold" territory with its 14-day relative strength index at 18. Thirty or below is considered "oversold".

The Nikkei was flat at 8,441.74, staying between its 25-day moving average at 8,465.8 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December at 8,431.

"The focus will be on whether the Nikkei can rise above the 25-day moving average today. Recently it has been attempting to break the level, but has failed to climb above it. The more this happens, the more it becomes an important level for sentiment," Kanayama said.

The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to 723.26.

LIKELY THIN

Trading is likely to remain thin. On Tuesday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit the lowest level since December 2004, with just 807.2 million shares changing hands, as many global markets, including the United States and Europe, were closed for extended Christmas breaks on Monday.

The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between 1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of January in that 30-year period.

For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.

Despite this year's drop, the Topix still looked more expensive than the S&P 500 and the STOXX Europe 600. The Japanese index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7, versus the S&P 500's 11.3 and STOXX Europe 600's 9.4, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.