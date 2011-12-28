* Nikkei steady, trapped between two key technical levels
* Tepco sinks nearly 13 pct on nationalisation call
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei stock average
steadied in Wednesday morning trade, although Tokyo Electric
Power Co plunged after Japan's trade minister urged the
troubled utility to consider temporarily going under state
control.
Tepco, which faces massive compensation and clean-up costs
after an earthquake and tsunami in March crippled its Fukushima
nuclear plant, shed 12.8 percent to 184 yen to hit its lowest
level in six months and was the most heavily traded stock by
turnover on the main board.
Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc, said
it was inevitable that Tepco would have to be nationalised, at
least for the short term.
"Short-term traders are buying and selling Tepco, similar to
Olympus. These are really the only stocks that are
moving at all so people are picking them up and selling them,
seeking short term gains," he said.
The stock, which has lost more than 90 percent this year,
was deep in "oversold" territory with its 14-day relative
strength index at 19. Thirty or below is considered oversold.
The Nikkei was down 0.05 percent at 8,436.24 by the
midday break, staying between its 25-day moving average at
8,465.8 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late
November to early December at 8,431. Volume for the index was
28 percent of its 90-day daily average.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to
722.82.
Market players said it was difficult to build new positions
as they await further developments in Europe's debt crisis.
"Everyone knows there is an Italian bond sale this
week so they are unwilling to take on risk and buy while there
are fears that something bad might come out of that event," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"Until the European Central Bank decides to buy more euro
zone debt and leaders decide to boost their rescue fund to a
sufficient level, it is difficult for the market to move."
LIKELY THIN
Trading is likely to remain thin. On Tuesday, volume on
Tokyo's main board hit the lowest level since December 2004,
with just 807.2 million shares changing hands, as many global
markets were closed for year-end holidays.
The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an
average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December
between 1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8
percent for the month of January in that 30-year period.
For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the
broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent,
underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.
Despite this year's drop, the Topix still looked more
expensive than the S&P 500 and the STOXX Europe 600.
The Japanese index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.7, versus the S&P 500's 11.3 and STOXX Europe 600's
9.4, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.